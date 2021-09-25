Speaker Birla exhorts public representatives to set an example through their conduct

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his address to the joint session of the Karnataka assembly on Friday called upon public representatives to set an example through their conduct to strengthen people’s faith in democracy.

“It is our duty to ensure that the laws must be passed only after extensive dialogue, discussion and the active involvement of legislators, so that the laws passed may stand scrutiny,” Birla said in his address to the members of Karnataka Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly at the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha Chamber in Bengaluru.

Stressing on the capacity building of legislators, the Lok Sabha Speaker noted that the required level of extensive dialogue, discussion, and participation from legislators is not being seen. He suggested that adequate action was needed to be taken in this regard.

On the issue of disruption of proceedings by public representatives, Birla said, “since public representatives are directly connected to the people and understand their wants, issues, and difficulties, their active participation in the legislative process is required. For this, they must ensure that the valuable time of the Assembly is not wasted due to disruption. There is a need for wide-ranging discussions to maintain discipline, decorum, and dignity in state legislatures.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker however underlined the importance of debate and discussion in a dignified manner. He said, “differences and debates are the defining features of our democratic system. They have made our democracy richer and more vibrant. Protest must be dignified and remain within parliamentary norms. Public Representatives must refrain from any conduct that lowers the efficiency and dignity of parliamentary democracy.”

Om Birla also presented the outstanding MLA award to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on the occasion.

Chairman of Legislative Council of Karnataka Basavaraj Horatti, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Members of the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly, and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh were also present.