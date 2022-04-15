Speak up to reduce communal tension in nation, Gehlot urges PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread a message among people to reduce the increasing communal tension in the country and direct the state governments to take action against mischievous elements who are creating nuisance in the name of religion.

“I again appeal to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi to give a message to the nation to reduce the increasing communal tension in the country and direct the State Governments to take action against the mischievous elements who are creating nuisance in the name of religion,” he posted on twitter in Hindi.

“Development is not possible without peace, but if the people of the country keep fighting with each other over food, dress and religious traditions, and some unruly elements keep provoking them, then this country will remain entangled in these small issues. Will it grow, he questioned.

Gehlot said, “Mahatma Gandhi had once said that I am proud to be a Hindu but my Hindu religion is neither intolerant nor exclusionary. We are all Hindus but our religion teaches that we should respect all religions,” he added.