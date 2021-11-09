Spangmik – Khakted road built along Pangong Lake near LAC

With the construction of the Spangmik—Khakted road along the Pangong Lake near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the long-standing demand of residents of the remote Man village of Ladakh has been met.

The road will also be useful for tourists who visit the iconic lake in large numbers.

Konchok Stanzin, councilor of the Chushul segment of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Develeopment Council (LAHDC), said that 28.10 kms length of the 38.80 kms of the road has been completed at an expenditure of Rs.11.41 crore under the Prime Minister Grameen Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

The cold desert region of Ladakh is witnessing all-round development after being split from

Jammu and Kashmir and becoming a Union Territory (UT). The Man-Pangong village along the LAC last week got the first tap water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Residents of the village that had remained without safe tap drinking water even after 75 years of Independence of the country were thankful to Leh’s deputy commissioner Shrikant Suse for personally monitoring development of the area.

To supply tap water to another remote village of Dibling, Leh’s district administration has started carrying high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in helicopter. Dibling is still not connected by road as a result of which material for supplying safe tap water was being flown there in helicopter.

Carrying material to such villages was a challenge for the district administration as the deadline for completion of the JJM in the Ladakh UT is 15 August 2022.

The Leh administration is making efforts to meet the deadline and has achieved 20% coverage in providing functional household tap connections. Ten villages in Leh district have become 100% saturated, an official spokesman said.