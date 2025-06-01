SP MP Priya Saroj to marry cricketer Rinku Singh on Nov 18; ring ceremony on June 8

Digital war ignites in UP: BJP and SP leaders exchange barbs on social media
Politics in Uttar Pradesh has turned into a digital battleground, with leaders from the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party trading barbs on social media.
Samajwadi Party MP from Machilishahr seat in Jaunpur, Priya Saroj, is set to marry cricketer Rinku Singh.
The ring ceremony of Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh will be held in Lucknow on June 8.
The wedding will be held on November 18 at Hotel Taj in Varanasi.
Priya Saroj’s father, Toofani Saroj, an SP MLA from the Kerakat assembly seat, confirmed the news. Toofani Saroj is a three-time MP from the Machilishar seat, which his daughter won this time on an SP ticket.
A native of Aligarh, Rinku Singh played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL this season.
The bride’s father said that the marriage will take place in a traditional manner in Varanasi.
