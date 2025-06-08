SP MP Priya Saroj gets engaged to cricketer Rinku Singh in star-studded ceremony

The engagement ceremony of cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj took place at a five-star hotel in the state capital on Sunday, in the presence of several senior politicians, cricketers, and other notable guests.

Rinku and Priya held hands as they walked to the stage for the occasion. During the ceremony, Priya became emotional.

She wore a pink lehenga, while Rinku donned a white sherwani. The song ‘O Mahi O Mahi’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Dunki’ played in the background as the couple exchanged rings.

Afterward, the couple raised their hands to express their love and gratitude, thanking the guests who had gathered to celebrate with them.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on November 18 in Varanasi.

Following the ring ceremony, several MPs, including former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, and Shivpal Yadav, came on stage to congratulate the couple.

Akhilesh also posed for photos with them and engaged in a long conversation.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla and former cricketers Piyush Chawla and Praveen Kumar were also present at the event.

After the ceremony, Priya and Rinku cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Earlier, the couple had a pre-engagement photoshoot in the hotel lawn. Priya’s father, MLA Toofani Saroj, personally welcomed all the guests.