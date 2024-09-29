SP MP booked for advocating to legalise ganja

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari at the city police station for asking the government to legalise ganja.

The Ghazipur police themselves registered the FIR based on his statement.

Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja said here on Sunday that the police took cognisance of Afzal Ansari’s objectionable statement.

Outpost in-charge Rajkumar Shukla lodged a complaint and filed a case. An FIR has been registered against him under Section 353 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The MP, brother of late mafia Don Mukhtar Ansari, made the controversial statement while speaking to journalists here on September 27.

He suggested legalising ganja by giving it legal status, questioning, “Why make such a mockery of the law? Lakhs and crores of people smoke ganja openly. They also smoke ganja in large gatherings.

“People smoke ganja at big religious events, calling it God’s prasad. If it is God’s prasad, why is it illegal? Why this dual policy? If it is considered God’s offering and God’s herb, then recognise it in law. It’s illegal under the law, but consuming alcohol is exempted from law. The same situation exists in Ghazipur district as well,” he remarked.

“We are saying that if it is considered herb and prasad of Lord Shankar, then why is cannabis portrayed in a distorted manner in society? You need a licence for cannabis, but there is no licence for ganja. This is illegal. Many sages, saints, and people from religious community smoke ganja with great fondness, claiming that it also increases appetite,” the MP said.

Following the viral video of the MP’s statement, the Sadhu and Saint community has expressed its anger on social media.