SP MLA, wife on the run after being booked for harassing teen and abetting her suicide

Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Jamal Baig and his wife Seema Baig are on the run fearing arrest after an FIR was registered against them for harassing a teenage girl and abetting her suicide. The duo, who have been booked in other sections as well, including bonded labour, left their residence on Saturday.

A police team raided the MLA’s residence on Sunday morning but could not find the couple. Later, they took the MLA’s son Zaim Baig into custody and brought him to the police station. The MLA’s son is being interrogated there, sources in the police said.

The police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Tejbir Singh stormed the MLA’s residence on Sunday morning. The police detained the MLA’s son Zaim Baig, and brought him to the police station for questioning.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party workers gathered at the MLA’s residence, leading to an increase in police security at the location.

On the night of September 8, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging at the residence of SP MLA Zahid Baig in the Pachbhaiya ward of Bhadohi Nagar. The girl had been working at the MLA’s residence for the last nine years. The following day, the police, along with a team from the labour department, recovered another minor girl from the residence.

Based on the statement of the recovered girl, along with her parents and family, the police registered a case against the MLA and his wife for bonded labour, harassment, and abetment of suicide.