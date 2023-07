Samajwadi Party MLA and former UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Saturday resigned from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Chauhan, who was cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in its first term had joined the SP before the 2022 assembly polls. He is likely to return back in BJP soon.

Dara Singh Chauhan is a prominent OBC leader of Purvanchal , who was two time Rajya Sabha member and won Lok Sabha elections on BSP ticket.

State assembly , Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey said that Chauhan , the SP MLA from Ghosi seat in Mau district has submitted his resignation from the membership of the Legislative Assembly.