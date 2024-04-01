SP leader to join Congress, will contest LS poll from Allahabad seat

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Ujjawal Raman Singh will join the Congress here on Tuesday.

Singh will join the Congress in the presence of party’s national General Secretary and in-charge of UP Avinash Pandey and state president Ajay Rai at 12.30 pm.

Ujjawal Raman Singh, son of veteran socialist politician Reoti Raman Singh of Prayagraj, will be the Congress candidate from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat.

A two-time MLA from Karchana assembly seat in Prayagraj, Singh will be a big bet for INDIA alliance from Allahabad seat.