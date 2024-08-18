SP is spreading false propaganda about Ayodhya: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that the Ayodhya haters are spreading false propaganda about the city and fake news. “Ayodhya is being defamed as part of a conspiracy,” he said.

The CM said that those who do not like the development of Ayodhya and those who hate this city are spreading false propaganda on social media.

CM Yogi was addressing the mega employment fair organized at Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology here on Sunday.

He said that recently such people spread false propaganda that 13,000 acres of Ayodhya land was allotted to three people whereas no such allotment was made.

Similarly, information was spread that 3800 street lights were stolen on Dharampeth and Rampath, even though the vendor had not installed these lights and a conspiracy was hatched to extort money. Now the vendor is in trouble. Soon his masters will also be caught, the CM said.

“Along with putting Ayodhya in the dock, it is also being defamed as part of a conspiracy. These are the same people who stand in support of rapists. It was these people who opened fire on unarmed people in Ayodhya. These people have made it their goal to prove every rapist and criminal innocent. These people will be dealt with strictly and not with goodwill,” he said while attacking the Samajwadi Party.

The Chief Minister distributed tablets and smartphones and appointment letters. CM Yogi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 78 crore.

On Saturday in Ambedkarnagar, the CM empowered nearly 7,000 youths by providing them with appointment letters and on Sunday, he gifted 3415 youth of Ayodhya with tablets and smartphones.

The CM has taken charge of the Milkipur assembly seat in Ayodhya and the Katehari assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar for the upcoming by-elections in UP. He regularly visits these areas and actively engages with party workers.