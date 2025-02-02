SP ‘hurt’ by rise of Sanatan Dharma and Ayodhya’s development, says CM Yogi during Milkipur bypoll campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) for opposing the development of key areas, particularly in Ayodhya, and its stance on Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at a public rally in support of BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan for the Milkipur by-election, CM Yogi accused the SP of being “hurt” by any progress that strengthens Sanatan Dharma and national pride.

CM Yogi pointed out that for the past two months, the SP President had been voicing opposition to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on social media platform ‘X’, despite the event drawing 34 crore devotees from across the world.

He emphasised that the Mahakumbh, which witnessed dignitaries such as the Vice President and ambassadors from various countries, received global praise, but the SP appeared to be pained by such displays of national pride.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development strides made in Ayodhya under the BJP’s leadership. He mentioned how the “double engine” government’s efforts had transformed the city’s infrastructure, including four-lane roads, expanded railway stations, and the international airport.

He claimed that, without these developments, millions of devotees would not be able to visit Ayodhya every day. CM Yogi also revealed that during road widening projects, compensation worth over Rs 1,700 crore was given, yet the SP opposed these advancements.

The CM remarked, “Whenever we initiated development projects in Ayodhya, such as naming the airport after Maharishi Valmiki and naming night shelters after Nishadraj Guhya, the SP opposed them.”

The Chief Minister stated that the government had formed three women’s battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Uttar Pradesh: Virangana Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai, and Avanti Bai Lodhi.

He pointed out that the Samajwadi Party had opposed this initiative at the time. He also criticised the SP for opposing the Vijay Smarak of Maharaj Suheldev in Bahraich and advocating instead for a memorial to Ghazi.

The Chief Minister continued to criticise the SP for allegedly endorsing individuals with criminal backgrounds. He referred to Milkipur’s Moeed Khan and Kannauj’s Nawab Singh Yadav as individuals favoured by the SP, despite their alleged involvement in immoral and unlawful activities.

CM Yogi further accused the SP of siding with anti-India elements and criminals, mentioning incidents like the brutal killing of a Dalit daughter in Mainpuri during the assembly by-election. He claimed that similar incidents, like a recent crime in Ayodhya, were likely connected to SP members.

CM Yogi also stated that the city had seen a tremendous increase in tourist visits, with 16.11 crore devotees visiting in 2024, compared to just 2.35 lakh under the SP government in 2016.

He emphasised that this transformation was a direct result of the BJP government’s efforts to improve the infrastructure and provide opportunities for businesses and religious tourism.

“We want to extend this model of development to Milkipur as well, just like we have done in Ayodhya,” CM Yogi added.

CM Yogi stated that the election had become a battle between nationalism and nepotism. He contrasted the candidacy of BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan, who stands for nationalism, with that of the SP’s candidate, who is allegedly tied to land mafia and immoral activities. The CM asserted that the SP’s focus on family interests and caste-based politics hindered the region’s development.

Continuing his blistering attack on the SP, CM Yogi said that the party’s “profession” was crime and hooliganism.

He highlighted the Anti-Land Mafia Task Force established by the BJP government, which successfully reclaimed 64,000 acres of land from criminals. CM Yogi accused the SP of fearing that such initiatives would threaten their illegal practices and, consequently, their political gains.

CM Yogi emphasised Ayodhya’s development, pointing to the introduction of steamers for river tours on the Saryu River as a prime example. He noted that this progress is evident to all who visit the city, despite disapproval from the Samajwadi Party. Referring to the SP’s earlier warning that Ayodhya’s resolution would lead to “rivers of blood,” CM Yogi responded by saying those who sought to incite such turmoil are now gone and have no place in the present.

He further stressed the importance of Chandrabhanu Paswan’s leadership to bring about overall development in Milkipur, following the successful model seen in Ayodhya. He urged the people of Milkipur to support Paswan in the upcoming election, assuring them of his commitment to the region’s growth.

CM Yogi also praised the efforts of the state government in supporting farmers, women, youth, and businesses, and promised that his government would continue its development work with “no discrimination” across all communities.