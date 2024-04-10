SP & Congress spreading rumours that Rajputs are angry with BJP: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the SP and Congress were spreading rumors that Rajputs were angry with the BJP and pointed out that these were just futile attempts to damage the saffron party.

“We will convince everyone. Rumours were also spread in 2014, 2019 (general) and 2022 (state) elections against the BJP,” he said, adding that they alleged the same for the backward people and Brahmins. But all these are just rumours to damage the BJP, he pointed out.

Addressing an election rally in Behat town of Saharanpur on Wednesday, Singh said the SP will be finished after the 2024 elections and so will be the Congress.

Advertisement

The minister said the condition of SP has become such that it changes candidates every day, while Congress is not getting any candidates. “After Lok Sabha elections people will ask who is SP because SP is a finished party. People will ask who is Congress? This is the condition of these people.”

He said,”As far as SP and Congress are concerned. I remember during the 2017 assembly elections, these people started the narrative that the backward people of UP were angry with the BJP. In 2019, they raked up the rumour that Brahmins are angry. In 2022, the narrative was that Jats are angry. Now this rumour is being spread that Rajputs are angry with the BJP. But the Congress and the SP are not ready to accept that the whole of Uttar Pradesh was angry with them.”

Singh said as soon as BJP got majority in Parliament, the practice of triple talaq was ended. “We do politics of justice and humanity, not of caste, creed and religion. We had promised the day we would get the majority, we would build a grand temple of Lord Ram on the land of Ayodhya. We have done that,” he said.

Singh said the BJP fulfills its promises. “We abolished Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.”

The minister said India was the only country in the world to land at Chandrayaan on the south pole of the Moon. This has been possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stressed.

Singh said that ”Our Prime Minister got 22,500 of our children rescued, who were trapped in Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi got the war stopped for four and a half hours by talking to the Presidents of Russia, Ukraine and America, this is the strength of India.”

He said BJP got the mandate in 2014 and in 2019, the public blessed the party with even more seats. ”As per the wishes of the people, the work of raising the profile of India in the world is being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.