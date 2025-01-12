Sons bury man in Kerala claiming he attained‘Samadhi’

Gopan Swami (78), a native of Neyyattinkara, was on Thursday secretly

buried by his sons, who claimed he had attained ‘Samadhi.

The deceased, Gopan Swami, was buried by his two sons, Sanandan and

Rajasenan, who claimed that their father had attained ‘Samadhi’, used

to refer to the death of holy men who have reached the state of

ultimate spiritual realization.

Advertisement

The incident took place at Aralamoodu in Neyyatttinkara, near a temple

that Gopan Swami had built and maintained. The burial was carried out

on Thursday without informing relatives or neighbours and a tomb-like

structure built on the spot.

Advertisement

One of the sons, Rajasenan, claimed that the burial was carried out as

per his father’s wishes. He said his father had previously expressed

his desire to attain ‘Samadhi’ and had prepared for it. He stated that

after his father ‘attained Samadhi’, they covered the structure with a

concrete slab.

He said they had only made arrangements to cover the structure and all

other preparations were made by his father in advance. Locals knew

about the death only after a flex board announcing the ‘Samadhi’ was

put up on Friday.

“Father came back home from the temple, took his tablets, had food,

and told us he was going into ‘Samadhi’. He got dressed, sat here in

Padmasana, and entered the state of ‘Samadhi’. He had already arranged

for the memorial stone in advance. During the Samadhi rituals

(poojas), only my brother and I were present—no one else was allowed

to witness them. After the Samadhi, I brought my mother and wife; they

paid their respects and left. We covered the structure after that,”

Rajasenan said

Questions arose regarding the circumstances of Gopan Swami’s death,

prompting the police to seek further investigation. Neyyattinkara

police have sought the permission of Thiruvananthapuram district

collector to exhume the body and conduct a post-mortem examination

following suspicions around the burial of Gopan Swami.