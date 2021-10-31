Sonowal reviews progress of sea trials of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed progress of sea trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) ‘Vikrant’ during an onboard visit at sea on Sunday.

The ship had sailed out for the second sea trials on October 24.

“The ship is now progressing with second phase of sea trials, during which detailed trials and testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronics suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances and ship systems is being progressed,” the Indian Navy said.

After witnessing the sea trials, the minister impressed upon Cochin Shipyard Ltd to ensure timely delivery of the ship in April 2022 to realise commissioning of the ship by August 2022 to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

With the delivery of the aircraft carrier, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier, which will be a real testimony to the aMake in India’ thrust of the government.

The maiden sea sortie of the ship was successfully undertaken in August this year. During it, the ship’s performance, including hull, main propulsion, PGD and auxiliary equipment was found satisfactory.

Designed by Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND), Vikrant is being built at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), a public sector shipyard under Sonowal’s Ministry.

The indigenous design and construction of the aircraft carrier by the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is a shining example of the quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and “Make in India” initiatives with more than 76 per cent indigenous content.

This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides development of large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2,000 personnel and about 12,000 employees in ancillary industries.

Indigenous content towards procurement of equipment, besides work by CSL and their subcontractors is being directly invested back into the Indian economy. Around 550 Indian firms including about 100 MSMEs are registered with the CSL, who are providing various services for construction of the IAC.