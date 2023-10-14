Sonia to be centre of attraction in DMK women’s conference today

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be the centre of attraction at the DMK’s women’s conference slated to take place here on Saturday.

The conference, ‘Magalir Urimai Maanadu’, is part of the DMK’s centenary celebrations of late party patriarch and former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi.

In a statement, DMK women’s wing head and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the conference will demand the Centre to immediately implement the 33 per cent reservation for women.

Sonia Gandhi attending the meeting is being considered as a major indication of bonhomie between the Congress and DMK and her presence will give a major impetus to the conference and thereby the DMK.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and senior Congress leader K.S. Alaigiri told reporters that Sonia Gandhi might also meet party including MPs and MLAs on the sidelines of the event.