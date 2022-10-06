Sonia joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in K’taka

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Rahul Gandhi -led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district of Karnataka.

The party workers and leaders were looking forward to the top leader’s participation, seeing it as a morale booster for the workers which will improve the party’s prospects in the state.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mandya district after the break of two days in view of Vijayadashami and Dussehra festivals.

Former opposition leader of Rajyasabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to join Bharat Jodi Yatra.

Sonia Gandhi will be joining the padyatra briefly between Pandavapura and Nagamangala towns. She had arrived in Mysuru on Monday and had put up in a resort near the backwaters of Kabini.

The Yatra in Karnataka has been successful in getting good response prompting the ruling BJP to plan a series of tours and conventions across the state to counter the padayatra.

This morning, it started from Pandavapura and is slated to end at Chowdenahalli Gate in Mandya district.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered day seven, has been scheduled for 21 days during which it will cover 511 kilometres.

After covering Chamarajanagar, Mysuru districts, the yatra entered Mandya district.