Sonia Gandhi undergoes routine checkup at IGMC

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla on Saturday, after her health reportedly

deteriorated.

She had reached Shimla at her daughter Priyanka Gandhi’s private residence at Charabra, on June 2, along with her.

The 78-year-old Congress leader underwent routine tests including, ECG, MRI, after which she returned to Charabra, said the doctors.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on way to his scheduled visit to Una is said to have cancelled it, to return to Shimla after Sonia Gandhi’s sudden health issue.

The IGMC hospital has not issued any official medical bulletin, however she is stated to be fine.

According to sources she is likely to cut short her Shimla visit and will return to Delhi on Sunday.

Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan said that Sonia Gandhi is perfectly fine and was brought to the IGMC hospital for routine checkup after minor health issue.

“She was not admitteded to the hospital and returned to Charabra after checkup,” he said.