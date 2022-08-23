Sonia Gandhi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Congress president Sonia Gandhi met Newly elected President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday in Delhi.

Sonia met Murmu for the first time after Murmu was elected as President.

A tweet run by the President’s Secretariat said, “President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/zzU9XTUUq2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 23, 2022

Murmu is the second woman and first tribal President of the country. The Congress did not support her candidature at the time of the election and backed Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate.

Sonia Gandhi paid a visit to President Murmu amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party. Recently, Congress senior leader Anand Sharma announced his resignation from the chairmanship of the party’s steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no choice after the continuing exclusion and insults.

Meanwhile, the AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla was sent to pacify him. After his meeting with Anand Sharma, Shukla traveled to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies)