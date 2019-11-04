Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi disallowed carrying of mobile phones by senior leaders at meetings of important Congress Working Committee (CWC), citing it to be a distraction and real-time information leakages, sources told IANS.

Gandhi on Monday disallowed the carrying of mobile phone in a meeting and decided not to allow it in the future meeting as well, the sources said.

The source further told that the initiative is to stop the real time information leakages and make the senior party leaders more sincere.

On Saturday, Gandhi chaired a meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges and chairmen of the frontal organisation to prepare the roadmap for the party’s 10-day planned agitation from November 5 to 15 over the economic slowdown, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), farmers’ distress, unemployment and others.

A Congress source of IANS told that during the meeting of the senior party functionaries, it was witnessed that the information was leaked in real time.

It was noted that even many of the senior party leaders were scrolling on their phones during the meeting.

(With inputs from IANS)