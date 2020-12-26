Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people in Delhi are trying to teach democracy to me but see their duplicity and hollowness.

It was a reply to Rahul Gandhi’s remark that there was “no democracy” in India and that those who stood up against the PM were labelled terrorists “even if it were Mohan Bhagwat”.

“Some political forces keep lecturing on democracy but see their duplicity and hollowness. The party that rules in Puducherry hasn’t conducted local body elections despite the Supreme Court’s order, whereas Jammu and Kashmir held Panchayat-level polls within one year after becoming a union territory,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi was speaking at the launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme via video-conferencing to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.