Some ministers call on Naidu a day after Monsoon session curtailed

On Wednesday, Naidu broke down over the huge ruckus in the House and equated the act of some opposition MPs to “sacrilege in the temple of democracy”.

PTI | New Delhi | August 12, 2021 2:41 pm

Photo: IANS

A day after Parliament’s Monsoon session ended on a stormy note, some Union ministers Thursday called on Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were among the ministers who met Naidu at his official residence here.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also likely to meet Vice President Naidu in the evening.

The tumultuous Monsoon session of Parliament was on Wednesday curtailed by two days.

