“Some friends may also be more complicated than others”: EAM Jaishankar on India’s global partners

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised that friendships are no longer exclusive, especially in the emerging multipolar world, adding that some global partners might be more complicated than others in the world as they might not always share the “same culture of mutual respect or ethos of diplomatic etiquette.”

At a book launch event in the National Capital, Jaishankar pointed out that what is perceived as freedom by one nation can be viewed as interference by another and emphasised that sensibilities regarding sovereignty and territorial integrity remain crucial in evaluating international partnerships.

“Some friends may also be more complicated than others. They may not always share the same culture of mutual respect or ethos of diplomatic etiquette. We have, from time to time, seen comments on our domestic issues… However, the same courtesies are rarely accorded to the other side. What is freedom for one can apparently become interference from the other. The fact is that sensitivities like sovereignty and territorial integrity will always be a factor in evaluating partners,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar underlined that New Delhi seeks to be friends with as many countries as possible while positioning itself as a global friend. He said that India’s positioning as a “Vishwamitra,” is aimed to cultivate friendships across the globe. He explained that there were cultural and historical factors to develop such friendships, including the fact that India was not a “dogmatic civilisation.”

He added that India’s capability contributes to its self-confidence in engaging with the world and highlighted three transformations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar referenced the benefits the US, Japan, and Australia have gained from the QUAD partnership, suggesting that these nations have navigated historical hesitations. He also mentioned the evolving comprehensive relationships with the UAE and Israel, as well as, Russia and France statements of multipolarity, stating that all these changes in the last decade were much of a credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal interest and leadership.

Advertisement

“India is today positioning itself as a Vishwamitra. We seek to be friends with as many as possible… If you look deeper, there are cultural and historical factors at work as well, including the fact that we are not a dogmatic civilization. There is a capability aspect as well, which accounts for the self-confidence with which we approach the world… The US, Japan, and Australia have benefitted from the QUAD. They are examples of overcoming the hesitations of history. UAE and Israel are from a region that is being engaged comprehensively at last. Russia and France are statements of multipolarity, ours as much as theirs,” he said.

“If all these types have changed so much in the last decade, I’m sure you would agree with me that much of the credit should go to PM Modi for his personal interest and leadership. Because, remember, at least three of them had not even seen a high-level visit for three decades. In other cases, there was either pressure on us to limit our interaction or, in a few cases, longstanding ideological doubts to overcome,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar was addressing a book launch, “Friends: India’s Closest Strategic Partners” by Sreeram Chaulia at the Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre.