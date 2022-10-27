Soldier injured in encounter succumbs in military hospital

Soldier succumbs to injuries: An Army soldier injured during encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district succumbed on Thursday in the military hospital at Srinagar.

Rifleman Kulbhushan Manta of Shimla district was injured on Wednesday morning during encounter in village Washran in Baramulla.

He was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by road and further evacuated by helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. He suffered cardiac arrest at about 11.45 AM on Thursday and could not be revived. The Braveheart was declared dead at 12.30 PM, said a defence spokesman.

The Brave Heart is survived by his wife, Neetu Kumari.

The mortal remains of the Braveheart will be sent for the last rites to his native place at Village Gaunth, Tehsil Kupvi, District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and will be laid to rest with full Military Honours on Friday.