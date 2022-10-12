SOA is in forefront of providing healthcare to masses: Odisha Health Minister Das

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) is in the forefront of extending healthcare to the people of Odisha and had rendered yeoman’s service during Covid-19 pandemic by joining hands with the state government, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said on Wednesday.

“SOA has been consistently extending healthcare to the people of Odisha for many years, It even set up Covid Hospitals to combat the pandemic,” said Das, while addressing a function at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here organised on the occasion of the World Arthritis Day.

Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Vice Chancellor, SOA, who also addressed the program, said that arthritis could affect any person after the age of 30 years. The young people should focus on their lifestyle and watch their choice of food intake to avoid such ailments, he said.

Dr Sanghamitra Mishra, Dean of IMS and SUM Hospital and Dr Pusparaj Samantasinhar, Medical Superintendent, also spoke on the occasion, explaining how the poor patients coming to the hospital were benefiting through the BSKY scheme.

A Continuing Medical Education (CME) program on ‘Arthritis is treatable, don’t ignore it’ was also held to mark the occasion. Dr Pradipta Sekhar Patro, Head, Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology, said that arthritis could affect people of any age or class.

SOA’s Chief Vigilance Officer Jugal Kishore Das; Dean, Students’ Welfare, Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das and Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital Dr Samantasinhar among others also participated in the awareness rally organized on the occasion.