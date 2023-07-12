So Why Did Trinamool Sweep the Rural Polls?

In order to try to gauge the public response to the success of Trinamool, which swept the just-concluded

rural elections in West Bengal, The Statesman spoke to random people on the streets of the city of

Kolkata and in the villages. While a wide range of reasons were attributed to the victory by the members

of the public, the one name that kept cropping up over and again is that of Abhishek Banerjee, the All

India Trinamool Congress general secretary and nephew of West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool

founder Mamata Banerjee. “His ‘Nobo Jowar Jatra’, the two-month-long, mostly-on-foot outreach

campaign across the length and breadth of the state to try to connect with the rural people in order to

try to understand their problems, grievances, and issues has really paid off,” said a journalist and political

analyst. He further pointed out, “After Didi got injured in the beginning stages of the campaigning

process, her nephew really took over and traveled through the villages holding rallies tirelessly.” (The

injury that he is referring to is the incident when Mamata Banerjee hurt her knee and back while getting

off of the helicopter she was traveling in, which while flying over the hills and forests of Darjeeling

district in north Bengal developed problems and had to make an emergency landing at the Indian

Army’s Sevoke Airbase.)

The younger Banerjee, also known as the “Number Two” in the party, is reportedly receiving hands-

on training from his Aunt and has her full backing, is, according to insiders, keen to implement new ideas

and recently political scientist Professor Biswanath Chakraborty told The Statesman that one of the

visions of the “Nobo Jowar Jatra” was to try to talk to the people on the ground to ensure that the

Panchayat polls are conducted peacefully. Though, ironically, the rural polls were hardly entirely

“peaceful” with several districts reporting widespread violence, many of the villages in the districts in his

Diamond Harbor Parliamentary constituency, from where he is a Member of Parliament, reported

incidents-free polling. The other “irony” that crops up in the discussion about Abhishek Banerjee is that

while, according to insiders, he is apparently keen to “clean-up” the party image which has in the past

decade since it came to power has got mired in a number of scams like the chit fund scam, recently he

himself has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a scam about

the recruitment of teachers. Banerjee, who had claimed in public rallies that the allegations are unfounded,

had moved the Supreme Court against the investigation but the apex court dismissed the plea citing

reasons that it will not interfere in the investigation process. However, the public in The Statesman’s

random survey, felt that Abhishek’s campaigning played a role in the party’s Panchayat polls victory.

In the villages, the public openly cited Mamata Banerjee’s public distribution schemes as the reasons

why they voted for the party. From the money they received in their bank accounts in the Laxmi

Bhandar scheme to the free education that their girls received free of cost under the Kanyashree

scheme. “Why would I vote for anyone else?” said a woman, a farmer, from a village in Jungle Mahal’s

Jhargram. “Who else would give us free rice?” she added in a rhetorical question.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and leader of the Opposition in Bengal had recently said in a public

campaigning rally that his party could double the Laxmi Bhandar money if voted to power. However,

Trinamool leaders, including Didi, have retorted that the Centre charges over Rs 1000 for cooking gas.

Fifty other top leaders of the Trinamool party too had campaigned in the villages before the rural polls.

They included veteran politicians like Professor Saugata Roy. He had told The Statesman that the

campaigning was a methodical approach which highlighted what the Trinamool did and what it will do in

future (like installing pipelines for drinking water in the village homes by 2025).