Snatching accused escapes from Karkardooma Court’s toilet

One of the two accused arrested in a case of snatching by the team of Welcome Police Station, Shahdara, managed to escape through the window of a toilet of Karkardooma Court on Friday. He had been taken to the court for a hearing in the case.

A case has been registered at Farsh Bazar police station and search for the accused is on.

According to a police source, the team of Welcome Police Station had reached Karkardooma Court with the two accused; Junaid Ahmed and Tahoor. Police team consisted of Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar, Constables Ankur and Chaman.

As per the FIR, Junaid asked Constable Ankur to take him to the toilet. Ankur took him to the washroom and waited outside, as he entered the washroom.

When Junaid didn’t come out for a long time, Ankur got suspicious and immediately went inside only to find that Junaid was missing. He found that the window of the toilet was open.

As he went to check from the window, he saw Junaid running away from the court. He informed other police personnel and tried to catch him but he disappeared.

Later, on the statement of the policeman, a case was registered at Farsh Bazar police station. Police are making efforts to trace him.