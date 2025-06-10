Smriti Irani highlights Modi Govt’s 11-Year journey in Ranchi

As the Modi government marks the completion of 11 years at the Centre, the BJP is observing it as ‘Viksit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal’, celebrating what the party describes as an era of transformation driven by service, good governance, and inclusive welfare. Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani arrived in Ranchi as part of this national outreach programme and addressed party workers and media at the state BJP headquarters.

She inaugurated an exhibition highlighting key milestones and flagship initiatives of the government since 2014.

Speaking at the event, Irani said the Modi government has worked with intent and integrity to uplift every segment of society. She said the last 11 years had witnessed a developmental model that was inclusive and aspirational.

Emphasising the Centre’s commitment to women’s empowerment, she noted that over 10 crore women had been mobilised into more than 90 lakh self-help groups, and that the Women’s Reservation Bill—providing 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies—has been enacted. She also pointed to a sharp rise in female enrolment in IITs, from 8 per cent in 2016 to 20 per cent in 2024, and the historic decision to allow girls into Sainik Schools and the National Defence Academy.

On national security, Irani highlighted ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a powerful illustration of India’s growing defence capabilities and strategic confidence. She said the operation, carried out across the Line of Control and into Pakistan’s interior regions, led to the destruction of nine terror camps. Linking this to earlier actions such as the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 airstrikes, Irani said these were not isolated actions but part of a new doctrine that signalled the rise of a resolute India. She added that India’s defence exports had grown 34 times since 2014, placing the country firmly on the path of becoming a global hub for defence manufacturing.

The former minister described the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A as a watershed moment in Indian constitutional history. She said the government’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism had reshaped the internal security landscape and brought Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream of national development.

Addressing health and education, Irani stated that the government had expanded access to affordable medical care and higher education, citing the establishment of 23 AIIMS and over 2,000 medical colleges, as well as significant advances in the country’s AYUSH infrastructure.

She said the successful delivery of more than 220 crore Covid vaccine doses during the pandemic demonstrated the government’s logistical capability and public health commitment.

Irani also said that the Modi government had eased the lives of the middle class through tax reforms, digital governance, and targeted welfare. The last 11 years, she said, were defined not only by the scale of policy changes but by the intent behind them—a governance model that placed the citizen at the centre.

In closing, she described the past decade as a transformative chapter in India’s democratic journey. “This is the story of a government that worked with courage, conviction, and compassion—one that changed the way governance is imagined and delivered in India,” she said.