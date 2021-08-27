Smriti Irani addresses 1st ever G20 ministerial conference on women’s empowerment

Addressing the first-ever G20 ministerial conference on Women’s Empowerment, Union Minister Smriti Irani reaffirmed India’s commitment towards addressing gender and women-centric issues through mutual cooperation.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Irani addressed the first-ever G20 Ministerial Conference, which was held in Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy in a hybrid format.

My remarks at the first ever G20 Conference on Women's Empowerment. Highlighted PM @narendramodi Ji led Government's initiatives towards fostering gender equality, ensuring better healthcare and strengthening women's safety & security.

The minister highlighted the various initiatives undertaken in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led’s government towards fostering gender equality, ensuring better healthcare, and strengthening women’s safety and security.

During her address, Smriti Irani also conveyed India’s solidarity with the G20 for promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment amongst partner countries and joined the Gender Equality Ministers of the G20 in committing to promote gender equality and empowerment of women through cooperation and coordination at all relevant fora.

The G20 conference on Women’s Empowerment acknowledged the common objectives and shared responsibilities to advance the goals of equality and development of women and girls in all spheres including STEM, financial and digital literacy, environment, and sustainability.