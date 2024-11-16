Smog chokes national capital as AQI remains ‘severe’ for fourth day

Delhi continues to suffocate under a thick blanket of smog as the air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 406 at 8 a.m.

Several areas in the national capital registered alarming pollution levels, with Shadipur being the most polluted area with an AQI of 454, followed closely by Jahangirpuri (445) and Narela (444).

Other locations, including Ashok Vihar and Bawana (438), Anand Vihar (436), and Burari Crossing (435), also recorded AQIs in the severe range, reflecting the citywide crisis.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility dropped to just 500 meters at 7:30 a.m.

The impact of the toxic air is being felt in daily life as people complained of difficulties while breathing and etching in eye.

In response to the deteriorating conditions, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered office timings for government employees to ease traffic congestion and curb vehicle emissions.

Schools have also been asked run online classes, with campuses remaining closed until Saturday.

To tackle the crisis, the Delhi government has implemented emergency measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and banned entry of private BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles.

Restrictions have also been announced on interstate non-electric buses, and private construction activities have also been banned.

The Delhi Metro has also stepped up efforts to encourage public transportation, adding 60 extra trips daily. As residents grapple with the choking smog, experts have advised people to limit their outdoor activities, use masks, and rely on air purifiers to safeguard their health during this period of hazardous air quality.

