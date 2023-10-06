SMC corporator booked in harassment and blackmail case under PSA

A corporator of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Aqib Ahmed Renzu, was on Friday booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on various charges, including sexual harassment and outraging modesty.

Srinagar Police said that the arrested corporator has been shifted to Jammu’s Kot Bhalwal high-security jail. He has 7 FIRs registered against him in different police stations.

The police confirmed that “SMC corporator Aqib Ahmed Renzu S/o Bilal Ahmed Renzu has been booked under PSA & has been lodged in Kot Balwal jail, Jammu. He has 7 FIRs against him in different police stations in Srinagar. The offences range from rioting, assault, blackmail, sexual harassment, outraging modesty, etc”.

Renzu was arrested in the last week of September from Nishat Srinagar on the charges of sexual harassment, outraging modesty, and online stalking. “Strong technical evidence in this matter was produced by the brave victim”, police said.

FIR No 145/2023 U/S 354, 354 A, 354 D of IPC was registered in Ram Munshi Bagh police station.