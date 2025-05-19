Small & marginal farmers must have easy access to loans at affordable interest rates: CM Adityanath

The ‘Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana’ has been launched to boost the income and ensure the economic empowerment of small and marginal farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has specifically directed that increasing the income of small and marginal farmers and ensuring transparency and efficiency should be top priorities.

The detailed framework of this ambitious scheme was presented during a review meeting of the Cooperative Department here on Monday. The Chief Minister lauded the initiative as visionary and farmer-centric and called for the active involvement of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development(NABARD) and cooperative banks in its effective implementation.

He emphasised that the state government continuously works to relieve farmers from debt, enhance agricultural productivity, and promote self-reliance. In this context, providing farmers with easy access to loans at affordable interest rates must be a key priority. The proposed scheme is expected to be a significant step toward achieving these goals.

The CM stressed the importance of timely and efficient execution. He instructed officials to focus on expanding the loan distribution capacity of cooperative banks, modernising bank branches through financial support, and streamlining access to credit for farmers. A comprehensive proposal for the scheme has been requested as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also undertook a detailed review of the cooperative sector and urged officials to strengthen the role of cooperative institutions.

According to the data shared in the meeting, loan disbursement by the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited has grown to Rs 23,061 crore in 2025 from Rs 9,190 crore in 2017, with the bank recording a net profit of Rs 100.24 crore. During the period, the total business of District Cooperative Banks rose to Rs 41,234 crore from Rs 28,349 crore, with a net profit of Rs 162 crore.

Over the past eight years, crop loans amounting to Rs 11,516 crore and long-term loans worth Rs 393 crore have been distributed across the state. Additionally, 34.45 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers were distributed, 25.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured, and 1.94 lakh metric tonnes of pulses and oilseeds were purchased.

Under the AIF scheme, 375 warehouses with a combined capacity of 37,500 metric tonnes have been constructed to enhance the state’s storage capacity.

Additionally, since 2017, 1,060 warehouses with a total capacity of 1,17,350 metric tonnes have been developed under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The construction of 100 new warehouses is planned for 2025–26.

Furthermore, under the nation’s largest grain storage scheme, warehouses with capacities ranging from 500 to 1,000 metric tonnes are proposed to be established at 24 B-PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Society) centers across 16 districts.

Highlighting the need for further expansion in storage infrastructure, Chief Minister Adityanath directed the formulation of a suitable policy to encourage private sector participation. He also instructed officials to bring about comprehensive reforms in the PCF’s functioning and ensure timely payments to rice millers.

To improve operational efficiency in the cooperative sector, the Chief Minister emphasised expediting the recruitment process for vacant banking and non-banking positions through IBPS, ensuring cooperative institutions deliver services more efficiently and effectively.

The meeting also discussed the involvement of Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (MPACS) committees in commercial activities, with the Chief Minister being informed that these committees have been integrated with services such as PDS, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, CSCs, PM Kisan Samman Kendras, and procurement under MSP.

In terms of digital transformation, computerisation efforts are progressing in phases; 1,539 M-PACS committees are digitised in Phase I, 1,523 in Phase II, and 2,624 in Phase III.

Regarding cybersecurity, it was reported that the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited and 50 district cooperative banks are being integrated with NABARD’s CBS cloud platform, ensuring secure and streamlined banking operations.

CM Adityanath reiterated that making cooperative institutions self-reliant and ensuring farmers’ access to technology, credit, and marketing remains a top priority for the state government. He asserted that policy reforms must continue with the ultimate goal of empowering and enriching Uttar Pradesh’s farmers through cooperation.