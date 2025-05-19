Slugfest over DNA: Yogi advises Akhilesh Yadav to exercise restraint

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has jumped into the slugfest between deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Akhilesh Yadav on the DNA row advising the Samajwadi Party president to exercise restraint.

The war of words that started off on social media on May 16 entered legal arena with the BJP filing an FIR even as party workers held a massive protest in Lucknow on Saturday.

Commenting on the ongoing row, the chief minister said here on Monday, “Although it is meaningless to expect any ideal behaviour from the Samajwadi Party, a civilized society cannot tolerate their indecent statements.”

“The top leadership of the Samajwadi Party should control their social media handles well and ensure that the language used there is decent, restrained, and be dignified,” he added..

The issue was raked on May 16 when SP’s media cell shared a post at 8:44 pm targeting Brajesh Pathak by questioning about his DNA. The SP’s post reportedly alleged that “Brajesh Pathak has his own DNA of Sonagachi and GB Road. They themselves do not know what their real DNA is, where and whose it is”.

Earlier on Monday morning, Brajesh Pathak once again targeted Akhilesh Yadav directly through a social media post wherein he wrote, “Akhilesh Yadav ji, you are very furious on the question of DNA. What did I say that there is a malfunction in the SP’s DNA, as you got out of your own in the same way 10 years ago.”

“The politics of your party is resting on casteism and appeasement. Muslim appeasement is the lentils of your politics. You withdrew 14 cases related to the terrorists with your signature” he added.

The deputy CM went on to ask, “Akhilesh ji, is this the language of your party? Is this a selection of words for someone’s late parents? Will Dimple ji accept this anti-woman and impure mindset? Think again.”

“Akhilesh ji, in the end, I would say that if you can change then change yourself, change your party’s DNA or else from today to 2027 and even after that, this DNA of your party will continue to bother you. Right now I am saying, after this, from each street in the state, from each locality, one village, city, district and even one common person will mention this DNA of your party. Who will you abuse and whom? So clean your face, do not fight with the mirror,” he commented.

In fact, on 16 May, the objectionable post from SP’s media cell created ruckus in the political circles wherein questions were asked about Brajesh Pathak’s DNA and linking it to Sonagachi and GB Road (Red Light Area).

Reacting sharply on May 17, Brajesh Pathak asked Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav whether this is the language of their party.

Yesterday, Yadav clarified through a post, “We will explain to our people, but you should also keep restraint on your language.”

Following this, Brajesh Pathak wrote another post suggesting the SP people to read Lohia and JP.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also came in support of Pathak. He wrote on social media, “Family socialism has now turned into completely goondism”.