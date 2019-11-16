After a long time, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Saturday morning improved as wind speeds are providing ventilation for the pollutants. The AQI was recorded at 404, giving a bit of relief to the residents.

On Friday, the AQI was much higher at 528 which was worse than the last day.

According to Safar India, there are two factors that are working in favour – an increase in local Delhi wind speed and the stubble transport level wins are now from North and relatively offside for stubble transport. The increase in wind speed is forecasted for next three days which may increase ventilation and improve air quality marginally.

The forecast also said that the drizzle delayed the recovery and improvement to the ‘very poor’ category is now expected only by Sunday.

The effective stubble fire counts estimated on Friday, as per satellites, were negligible, only 2 but it is highly unreliable due to satellite capability to detect under dense cloud.



If climatological mean of past 2 years for this period is considered at a count of 500 then stubble fire intrusion as per SAFAR-Model is estimated as 10% but share will start declining now owing to change in wind direction.



On Friday, the overall Delhi AQI shot up very fast towards higher side of severe category mainly due to secondary particulate formation after Delhi experience slight drizzle which is always lethal as also happened in the first week of November.

(With inputs from IANS)