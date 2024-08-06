SKM delegation meets Rahul Gandhi

A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) met the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha here on Tuesday.

The delegation, comprising Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh, and nine other members, met Gandhi in his office at the Parliament House.

During their meeting, they discussed various issues pertaining to the farmers.

Congress general secretary in-charge of the organisation KC Venugopal and party’s communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh were also present.

Notably, a delegation of 12 farmer leaders, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM, met Gandhi inside the Parliament premises on 24th July, a day after the Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The farmers discussed the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and urged the LoP in the Lower House to raise the matter in the House.

“Legal guarantee of MSP is the right of the farmers. INDIA alliance will ensure they get this right,” Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.

It may be mentioned that the INDIA bloc parties have been critical of the government and accused it of neglecting the issues of farmers.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Sarva Seva Sangh also met the LoP in his office.