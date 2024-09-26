SJVN inks MoUs to develop 8100 MW PSPs and 505 MW FSP in Maharashtra

SJVN Limited has signed two historic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Maharashtra for development of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) and Floating Solar Projects (FSPs) in Maharashtra.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The first one was inked between SJVN and the Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra for development of five pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 8100 MW. It was signed by SJVN, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sushil Sharma and Maharashtra Water Resources Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Deepak Kapoor.

The second MoU was signed between SJVN and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for development of the 505 MW Floating Solar Project at Lower Wardha Dam in Maharashtra. It was signed by SJVN CMD Sushil Sharma and MAHAGENCO, CMD Dr. P. Anbalagan.

Maharashtra Deputy CM congratulated SJVN , MAHAGENCO and Water Resources Department on achieving this major milestone and assured full support from the Government of Maharashtra for timely execution and completion of these projects. He stated that these MoUs mark a new chapter in the energy infrastructure of Maharashtra.

The 505 MW floating solar project will be developed in two phases. The first phase will be of 100 MW and the second phase will be of 405 MW. The phased development will ensure optimal utilisation of the existing power evacuation infrastructure and will provide a sustainable and reliable energy source to the region.

The 8100 MW Pumped Storage Projects include 800 MW Kolmondapada , 1500 MW Sidgad , 2000 MW Chornai , 1800 MW Baitarni and 2000 MW Jalwara Pumped Storage Projects.

This MoU enables SJVN to complete the Pumped Storage Projects in a time bound manner in accordance with the extant rules/policies/schemes of Central/State Government. The PSPs will facilitate the survey and exploration , DPR preparation and subsequent installation of the above projects in Maharashtra in a systematic manner .These PSPs will play a vital role in energy storage, grid stabilization and meeting peak demand of electricity, thereby providing reliable and clean energy to the state of Maharashtra.

Total estimated investment on these projects is Rs 48,000 crore and will generate around 8400 direct and indirect employment opportunities. These projects will support eco-tourism and skill development initiatives, benefiting the local community.