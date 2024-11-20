SJVN conferred with ‘Swachhta Pakhwada Award-2024′

SJVN has been conferred with first prize in the prestigious Swachhta Pakhwada Award–2024 by the Ministry of Power, for its outstanding performance during the nationwide programme ‘Swachhta Pakhwada–2024.’

Secretary of Power, Pankaj Agarwal, presented the award to SJVN, CMD (designate) Sushil Kumar Sharma on Wednesday in a ceremony at New Delhi.

A spokesperson of SJVN said that the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards recognizes outstanding efforts by Power PSUs in promoting the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission during the annual observance of Swachhta Pakhwada, held from May 16 to May 31, 2024.

Awardees were evaluated on multiple parameters, including their initiatives to raise awareness and foster sustainable practices, he said, adding that following a rigorous evaluation and inspection by the Ministry of Power, SJVN emerged as the winner, with PFC and NTPC securing the second and third prizes, respectively.

Since the inception of these awards, SJVN has achieved remarkable success, winning four First Prizes, including three consecutive wins and one Second Prize, said the spokesperson.

Expressing pride in this accomplishment, Sushil Kumar Sharma said, “This recognition is a testament to SJVN‘s commitment to the principles of Swachhta and sustainability. Our comprehensive action plans and impactful initiatives across project locations and offices have created a lasting impact on society.”

During the Swachhta Pakhwada, various cleanliness activities were undertaken involving a large number of local people.

The key novel initiatives include cleanliness drives at public places like children and public parks, toilets, market complex, railway stations, rivers, bathing ghats, natural water bodies, bus stands, temples, community places.

As per the Swachhta Guidelines SJVN has cleaned up 19 blackspots (Cleanliness Target Units) out of which SJVN has adopted 14 such dark spots for cleanliness drives for the whole year as a measure of Sustainability, informed the spokesperson.

“In addition, SJVN has sanctioned 10 CCTV cameras to Municipal Corporation, Shimla for constant surveillance and monitoring to ensure cleanliness at 10 black spots identified by them in Shimla. Further, SJVN in collaboration with MC, Shimla has adopted 02 public parks at The Mall Road, Shimla where tourist footfall is very large,” he said.

“SJVN is also maintaining bio diversity park in Shanan, Shimla which opened for local public. Besides above, SJVN initiated and continued numerous sustainable cleanliness practices which include bio-composting plant, solar energy plant, recycling projects for domestic waste, paper waste and e waste. During the anti-plastic campaigns reusable bags were distributed, while health programs through MMUs provided free medical care and hygiene awareness to the local people. During the Pakhwada, various competitions like best from waste, painting, debate etc were organized in local schools and best performers were rewarded,” he said.

These Swachhta initiatives by SJVN not only align with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission but also contribute to environmental conservation and the promotion of sustainable living in local communities, he added.

SJVN’s continued success in the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards underscores its dedication to creating a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future for the nation, said the spokesperson.