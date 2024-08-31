SJVN conferred with prestigious ‘Navaratna’ status by Government of India

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited has been conferred with prestigious ‘Navratna’ status by the Department of Public Enterprises, Government of India.

According to the SJVN spokesperson, this prestigious recognition, making the company 25th Navratna of India, marks a momentous milestone in SJVN’s 36-year journey.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Sharma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Power Minister Manohar Lal and also the government of Himachal Pradesh for always assisting the company as an Equity Partner.

Advertisement

Sharma said: “The Navratna status is conferred upon select CPSEs that have consistently demonstrated exceptional financial performance and managerial efficiency. This will allow us greater financial and operational freedom to further our business interests and contribute to the nation’s energy security. The Navratna status not only recognizes SJVN’s past achievements but also sets the stage for us to undertake larger projects, form strategic partnerships and contribute more significantly to the government’s vision of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.”

The company can now make investment on its projects without any financial ceiling, thereby accelerating the growth path of the company, he said, adding that additionally, the company can invest up to 30 percent of its net worth annually, further fueling its ambitious expansion plans.

This enhanced autonomy also allows SJVN to form joint ventures, set up overseas subsidiaries and undertake organizational restructuring to optimize its operations, said Sharma.

SJVN was accorded the coveted Miniratna status in 2008. Currently, SJVN boasts a project portfolio of 56,802.4 MW, with thirteen projects totaling 2466.5 MW of installed capacity under operation and 75 projects under various stages of implementation across hydro, solar, wind, thermal, and transmission lines.

The company, established in 1988 as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, has grown into a multi-faceted power entity with operations across India and Nepal.