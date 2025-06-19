SJVN conferred special award of Ministry of Power ‘ Rajbhasha Prabha’

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) was conferred the Ministry of Power’s special award ‘ Rajbhasha Prabha’ for the best implementation of Official Language Policy during the year 2023-24 on Wednesday.

An official spokesperson said this award was given by Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal to Bhupendra Gupta. Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), SJVN received the award during a meeting of Hindi Advisory Committee, Ministry of Power held in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik, Secretary, Ministry of Power Pankaj Agarwal and senior officers of the undertakings, institutions, corporations under the control of Ministry of Power were present on the occasion, he added.

Advertisement

SJVN, Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge) Bhupendra Gupta, informed that SJVN has been given this award for excellent implementation of Official Language Policy in various projects and offices of the Corporation.

On the occasion the in-house magazine of SJVN, Official Language Section was also released by the dignitaries.

This award has been instituted by the Ministry of Power, government of India to reward the good efforts made by the undertakings/institutions/corporations under the control of the Ministry of Power towards the use and promotion of Hindi.

Under this, the Ministry of Power evaluates the entries received keeping in mind all the aspects related to the implementation of the Official Language Policy.

By accelerating the progressive use of Hindi, along with power generation, the light of the Official Language is also spread to every corner of the country, said the spokesperson.