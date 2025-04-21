Six of a marriage party killed as Jeep falls into culvert in Indore, MP

Six members of a marriage party were killed while three others seriously injured when the jeep they were travelling in fell into a deep culvert on Monday morning in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Tempo Trax Toofan jeep was returning from Patna and heading for Chandan Nagar in the Indore district after the wedding ceremony with nine members of the wedding party on board, including the groom, Deepak Chopra, and his bride, Sangeeta.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 7 am near the Bamhori dhaba on National Highway 12.

Investigations conducted by the police revealed that the driver of the jeep dozed off behind the wheel due to fatigue and skipped a small bridge on the route and caused the vehicle to plunge into the embankment of the road, approximately 10 feet deep.

The deceased include Narendra Chopra, groom’s brother; Sarita Kholwal and her two-year-old daughter, Tasvi; Chanda Devi from Udaipur, Rajasthan; Mohanlal Kureel; and the driver, Sunil Sharma.

The injured include the groom, Deepak Chopra; the bride, Sangeeta Chopra; and Ravi Kholwal, husband of Sarita Kholwal.