The Police arrested six members of Popular front of India( PFI) from Shamli and Meerut districts on Tuesday. The arrested persons are reportedly charged with inciting violence on Friday.

According to SP (City) of Meerut Akhilesh Narayan Singh, two members of PFI, Amjad of Shakurnagar and Javed of Khushal Nagar of Lisari Gate police station were arrested after receiving intelligence inputs. Provocative posters and other objectionable material has been recovered from their possession.

These arrested PFI members had reportedly distributed this material which provoked people that led to violence in which five protestors were killed.

Singh told that initial investigation has revealed that they are foot soldiers and they have shared some vital inputs and are trying to know about their network through interrogation which is ongoing.

The SP said that police here had raided the office of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) which is a frontal organisation of PFI. The PFI members here had planned to convene a press conference ahead of Friday namaz.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown on PFI, Shamli police arrested 4 PFI members Akbar, Naushad and Tahir of Kairana and Mohd Faisal, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan. SP of Shamli Vineet Jaiswal said that they all were arrested from Kairana on Tuesday evening and recovered 257 provocative posters and other objectionable material from their possession.

The arrested persons were involved in gathering a crowd at Idgah on Friday and also tried to provoke them for violence, told SP Shamli adding that objectionable clips were also found in their mobile phones.