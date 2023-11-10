Six killed in a tragic road accident in Karnataka including three-month-old

Six people—including a three-month-old baby—were killed in a terrible accident in Karnataka when their auto rickshaw collided with a cement truck. News reports suggest that the accident happened on Thursday in Chithapur Taluk’s Kalaburagi district, close to Hallkatti village.

Mohammad Pasha, 20, Nazma Begam, 28, BB Fatima, 12, BB Marimma, a three-month-old baby, and 35-year-old auto rickshaw driver Baba, who lived in Nalwar village, are among the deceased. The Wadi police station’s boundaries are where the accident occurred.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Addur Srinivasulu came at the scene of the accident and looked over the details. According to reports, police have opened a case in this instance. More information is anticipated and an investigation is now ongoing.

Advertisement

A week ago, a two-wheeler collided with a truck in the Kalaburagi district, resulting in the deaths of up to five members of the same family.