Six injured in violent clash in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Six people were stabbed, including a lady, after two clans in Bihar’s Gopalganj district attacked each other with knives over the alleged molestation of a girl, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the injured, Faqruddin Mian, Krishna Prasad, and Krishna Kushwaha, were taken to Sadar hospital Gopalganj’s emergency department with significant injuries. Two of them were referred to Gorakhpur by the doctors at the Sadar hospital.

The villagers, on the other hand, reported that 11 individuals were hurt in the incident.

The news of the incident on Monday night spread like wildfire, prompting local police to rush to the scene and use baton charges to disperse those who were involved in the violence.

SHO of Kuchaikot police station According to Jiwan Kumar, “The incident is being investigated. At first glance, it appeared to be a case of a girl from one community being molested. People from both communities were involved in the conflict that erupted between them over this topic. To avert any unforeseen incidents, we’ve dispatched a police squad.”

According to the SHO, both parties have filed complaints with the police in connection with the event.

(with inputs from IANS)