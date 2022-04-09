Six girls consume poison, 3 die in Bihar’s Aurangabad district

Three girls died and another six are fighting for their life after all six of them swallowed poison in a village in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, an official claimed on Saturday

One of the girls was allegedly participating in a one-sided romance, according to authorities. When her marriage proposal was turned down by the boy she loved, she took drastic measures. Everyone else followed suit.

The incident occurred in a village within the jurisdiction of the Kasma police station in Aurangabad.

In Gaya’s Magadh medical college, three of the girls are described as “critical.”

“One of the girls was in love with her brother’s brother-in-law,” stated Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Aurangabad, elaborating on the incident.

“On Friday, that girl along with five of her friends went to the boy and proposed marriage to him. The boy turned down her proposal after which they returned home. But the dejected girl consumed a poisonous substance in the evening. The five other girls who were following her, also consumed the same.”

They were brought to Aurangabad Sadar hospital, where three of them died, and the others were directed to Magadh medical college in Gaya for better care.

The situation in the hamlet is tight as a result of the event, with Area Circle cops and SHO camped out to avoid any untoward incidents.

(with inputs from IANS)