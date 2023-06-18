Within a 24-hour period, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed a series of six weak earthquakes, with the strongest one measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale. On Saturday, at 2:03 pm, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale near Jammu and Kashmir was also felt after the first tremors.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) too has verified that numerous weak earthquakes were felt in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

According to a meteorological department official, the hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway served as the epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude tremor, which struck at 2:03 pm. He stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres, at latitudes of 33.31 degrees north and 75.19 degrees east.

The second, and strongest of the five tremors, was felt 271 kilometres northeast of Leh, Ladakh. It had a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt at 9:44 pm, and the epicentre was 271 km northeast of Leh, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at latitude 35.74 degrees north, longitude 79.84 degrees east, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Within 15 minutes, the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir reported a second earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4. According to Met department officials, the earthquake struck the Doda district at roughly 9.55 pm and was 18 kilometres deep, with coordinates of 33.04 degrees North and 75.70 degrees East. This was the seventh earthquake in the Doda district over the past five days.

On Sunday morning, a fifth earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was detected from Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, 295 km northeast of the Indo-China border and near the Leh district of Ladakh. The most recent one struck at 3.50 am on Sunday, 80 kilometres east of Katra, at a depth of 11 kilometres, with a magnitude of 4.1.

The most recent was of a 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale that occurred 279 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was 10 kilometres deep and took place at 8:28 am. The tweet from NCS stated, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 08:28:26 IST, Lat: 35.72 & Long: 79.98, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 279km NE of Leh, Ladakh, India.”