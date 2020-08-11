In a blow to Congress in yet another state, Six Congress MLAs in Manipur have submitted their resignation to the speaker, party legislator O Henry Singh said on Tuesday.

As per the reports, they are among the eight Congress MLAs who defied a party whip on Monday and skipped the one-day session of the assembly, in which the BJP-led N Biren Singh government won a facile vote of confidence.

Besides Henry Singh, the legislators who have resigned are Oinam Lukhoi of Wangoi, Md Abdul Nasir of Lilong, Paonam Brojen of Wangjing Tentha, Ngamthang Haokip of Saitu, and Ginsuanhau of Singhat.

They cited the lack of trust in the leadership of O Ibobi Singh and said that due to him, the Congress failed to form the government even when it was the single largest party in the state.

They were summoned by Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh after the assembly session on Monday night and their resignation letters were verified, Henry Singh said.

The resignations were yet to be accepted by the speaker, he added.

Henry Singh said they will resign from the membership of the party later in the day.

The 60-member House has an effective strength of 53, including the speaker, who had the casting vote he could have used in the event of a tie.

(With inputs from PTI)