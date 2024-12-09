Six advanced fireboats for fire safety at Mahakumbh

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing, with the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department making significant strides to ensure the safety of millions of devotees. Accordingly, six fireboats will be deployed in the fair area, marking the first-ever such initiative in the history of Kumbh and the country, aimed at making the event a fire accident-free zone.

These fireboats will remain stationed along the ghats of the fair area, ensuring readiness to respond swiftly to fire emergencies. Equipped to accelerate the quick response process, these boats will effectively prevent fire incidents on riverfront ghats while also acting as shields to safeguard firefighters during high-risk fire operations. To ensure Mahakumbh remains a fire-accident-free zone, a total budget of Rs 131.48 crore has been allocated for vehicles and equipment, including Rs 66.75 crore designated for the Fire department and Rs 64.73 crore from the departmental budget.

Chief Fire Officer and Mahakumbh Nodal Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed here on Monday that Rs 1.38 crore is being spent on six advanced fireboats, which will be deployed at the Sangam and on other ghats by the last week of December.

Advertisement

“Fireboats are renowned for their swift response and ability to navigate rivers quickly, ensuring rapid fire control. They are especially effective in fire prevention and rescue operations on riverfront ghats,” he explained. “A standout feature of these boats is the inclusion of remote-controlled fire-fighting robots, capable of reaching areas beyond the range of water cannons and conducting fire suppression operations with precision.”

He added that these boats are invaluable in extreme temperature zones or in cases where explosive materials are involved. In such situations, they not only protect lives and property but also act as shields to ensure the safety of firefighters during rescue missions. Mahakumbh 2025 will feature robust fire safety arrangements, including the deployment of over 351 specialized fire-fighting vehicles, more than 2,000 trained personnel, and the construction of 50+ fire stations and 20 fire posts across the fairgrounds.

“To enhance safety, fire-fighting equipment is being installed in the tents of each akhara. Additionally, 30 final-year students from the National Fire Services College, under the Home Ministry in Nagpur, will serve as fire volunteers during the event. Many of these students are from Uttar Pradesh and will play a critical role in advanced fire-fighting operations as well as in conducting awareness drives to ensure public safety,” he added.