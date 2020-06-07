Amid Coronavirus pandemic and after facing the recent cyclone Nisarga Mumbai residents were up against foul smell, giving rise to case of suspected gas leak from many areas of the city on Saturday night. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) put fire services into action and on Sunday the civic body said the situation is under control.

The residents of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Powai, Andheri and Mankhurd made complaints to the BMC.

The BMC tweeted today, “Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required.”

Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray also twitter after receiving reports of probable gas leak. He said, “We’ve got tweeted to about foul smell in Chembur and Chandivali. The BMC disaster control room is locating the source and the Mumbai Fire Brigade is operating as per SoPs. Shall update as soon as source is located.”

Thackeray further asked the residents not to panic. He said, “With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows.”

The BMC also asked the residents of the area affected by the foul smell to put a wet towel on the nose and cover it. “Please don’t panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose,” the civic body suggested.

According to the Fire Brigade department of the city, a fire engine and a senior officers who went to search for the gas leakage, did not find any.

17 fire engines were sent to different places in the Maharashtra capital to take stock of the situation and keep things under control. The investigation for the source of the smell is still underway.

Mahanagar Gas Limited(MGL) said it had been getting gas smell complaints from various parts of Mumbai since around 10pm.

“Emergency teams are engaged at the sites from where the complaints came from,”, a senior official was quoted by News18 as saying.

MGL officials also told that their pipeline systems were being checked but no rupture was found.

Aditya Thackeray, later tweeted, “Situation is under control. I urge all not to panic. All possible and necessary resources are mobilised.”