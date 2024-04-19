Sitharaman attends Rajasthan Chartered Accountants Foundation meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended an Intellectual Meet organised by Rajasthan Chartered Accountants Foundation in Jaipur on April 16.

The Intellectual Meet was held at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur in which about 1,500 people, including CA, CS, Cost Accountants, attended.

The Union Finance Minister and President, ICAI Ranjeet Agarwal also addressed the gathering.

Advertisement

Sitharaman also gave awards to persons who are doing good as Government Nominees in Banks and Professional Institutions.