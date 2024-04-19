Sitharaman attends Rajasthan Chartered Accountants Foundation meeting

FinMin gives relief to upto 10 mn taxpayers from petty tax claims dating back to 1962
This is expected to benefit about one crore tax-payers.
The Intellectual Meet was held at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur in which about 1,500 people, including CA, CS, Cost Accountants, attended.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended an Intellectual Meet organised by Rajasthan Chartered Accountants Foundation in Jaipur on April 16.
The Union Finance Minister and President, ICAI Ranjeet Agarwal also addressed the gathering.
Sitharaman also gave awards to persons who are doing good as Government Nominees in Banks and Professional Institutions.
