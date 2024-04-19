Logo

Logo

# India

Sitharaman attends Rajasthan Chartered Accountants Foundation meeting

The Intellectual Meet was held at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur in which about 1,500 people, including CA, CS, Cost Accountants, attended.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 19, 2024 6:00 pm

Sitharaman attends Rajasthan Chartered Accountants Foundation meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses and interacts with intellectuals & professionals at an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan (Photo: X/@nsitharamanoffc)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended an Intellectual Meet organised by Rajasthan Chartered Accountants Foundation in Jaipur on April 16.

The Intellectual Meet was held at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur in which about 1,500 people, including CA, CS, Cost Accountants, attended.

The Union Finance Minister and President, ICAI Ranjeet Agarwal also addressed the gathering.

Advertisement

Sitharaman also gave awards to persons who are doing good as Government Nominees in Banks and Professional Institutions.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

India has 2nd largest Muslim population in the world, minorities decimated in Pak: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday slammed the reports appearing in Western media about violence against minorities in India, especially Muslims, saying that those commenting on such issues should come and see the reality on the ground as India has the second largest Muslim population in the world and the minorities are not only growing exponentially, they have been incentivised and doing their business in the country.