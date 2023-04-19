SIT starts probing Atiq- Ashraf killing

While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) commenced its probe into the daring murder of Mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf from Wednesday, the police got a four-day remand of the three accused, who killed the two brothers.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Asad Kalia, shooter of Atiq, and have questioned a builder, Mohammad Muslim, to get details about the illegal properties of the mafia don.

However, in a questionable action, the Prayagraj Police suspended five policemen including SHO of Shahganj in connection with the killing on Saturday night after delaying for three days. But the Dhoomanganj police, under whose custody Atiq and Ashraf were murdered, were spared and no action has have been initiated against them till now.

Police station in-charge Shahganj Ashwini Kumar Singh, five policemen including an inspector, two sub inspector and two constables have been suspended. Prima facie a case of negligence has been found in the investigation. The Colvin Hospital where the incident took place comes under Shahganj police station area only. The incident site is located only 50 meters away from the police station.

Police sources said here that the three-member SIT checked around 40 CCTV camera inputs to trace the three assailants’ activity as they reached the spot.

Earlier in the day, the shooters, Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya, who shot and killed mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, were brought to the CJM Court for production in the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate from Pratapgarh district Jail.

Hearing was held in the court on the remand application of the police. The police had sought 14-day remand of the three shooters but the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Dinesh Kumar Gautam granted only four-day police remand of the three shooters.

The police team is said to have prepared more than 100 questions for questioning the accused during the remand and the accused will be questioned regarding mobile and weapons. The police team can recreate the crime scene with the accused .

Due to the fear of attack on the accused by Atiq’s supporters, they were sent from Naini jail to Pratapgarh on Monday . While the shooters were being brought to the court, security forces were deployed all along the way. The court has been converted into a fortress and there were deployment of RAF and PAC personnel.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj police have arrested Asad Kalia, a shooter of Atiq gang. After the death of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, the UP Police had started raids in many areas of the country to nab Guddu Muslim and Atiq’s absconding wife Shaista. It is believed that Asad Kalia was Shaista Parveen’s right hand and she considered him as her sixth son. It is expected that after the arrest of Asad Kalia, the police will be able to reach Shaista.

Sources that Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen and one Ayesha Noori were suspected to be hiding in Kaushambi’s Cachar area. Shaista and Ayesha are accompanied by shooter Sabir. Shaista and Ayesha Noori are constantly changing numbers, sources said.