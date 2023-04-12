SIT reconstituted to probe murder of female dentist by colleague

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli has reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged murder of a female dentist by her friend in Jammu. The murder is being described as a case of “love jihad” by various Hindu organisations.

The revamped five-member SIT is headed by Ramesh Gupta, SP (Headquarters), Jammu. The reason for scrapping the SIT headed by a DSP, which was constituted last month, is not yet known.

The female dentist was allegedly murdered by her colleague who was reportedly in a relationship with her. Both had done their BDS from the same Institute. The girl reportedly went to the boy’s house on Holi when there was an altercation between both of them and she was allegedly brutally murdered. Later, the accused also inflicted wounds upon himself and got admitted to hospital.

Various Hindu organisations have demanded strict action against the accused who belongs to another religion.